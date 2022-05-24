Soviero Asset Management LP Raises Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers comprises approximately 2.9% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. 21,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

