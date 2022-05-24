Soviero Asset Management LP Takes Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,780,000. Fluence Energy comprises about 4.1% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned 0.29% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

FLNC traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

