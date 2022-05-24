Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.13

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.13 and last traded at C$13.93, with a volume of 137868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.79.

SDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.94.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.717838 EPS for the current year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at C$3,473,227.09. Also, Director Donald Archibald acquired 16,666 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,189,702.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

