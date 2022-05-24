SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,706. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

