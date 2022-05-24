SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,799,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,713,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,024,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. 1,410,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,720,573. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

