SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $250.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.85.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

