Spendcoin (SPND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $723.00

Spendcoin (SPND) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,620.87 or 0.99991031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

