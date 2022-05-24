Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $157.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.43.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $98.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.