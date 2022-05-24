SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.46

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 86321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,119,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 325,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.