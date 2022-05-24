Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.30 on Friday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $265,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,110,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,913. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 185.6% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after buying an additional 2,966,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $17,628,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

