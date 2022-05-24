Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Trading Up 1.9%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 46,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,825,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,272,000 after buying an additional 1,831,527 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 767,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 547,181 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.