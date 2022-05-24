Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $104.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 358,125 shares in the company, valued at $29,864,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $90,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,831 shares of company stock worth $8,292,019 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT traded down $7.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. 1,268,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.