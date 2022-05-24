SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock remained flat at $$62.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.