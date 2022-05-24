Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.75

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCBFF. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.79) to GBX 510 ($6.42) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.30) to GBX 690 ($8.68) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.80) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

