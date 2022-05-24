Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

STRR opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Star Equity as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

