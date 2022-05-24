Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,223,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,755. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

