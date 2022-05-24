Starlink Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Starlink has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Starlink has a total market cap of $45.22 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.64 or 0.29560610 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00502298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

