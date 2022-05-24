StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered StarTek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $8.10.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.39 million. StarTek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

