Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.44 ($26.00).

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.65 ($0.69) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €15.54 ($16.53). 140,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.89. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.04).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

