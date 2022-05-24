StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

CDTX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

