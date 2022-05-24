StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.80 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.