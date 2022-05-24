StockNews.com Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.31.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

