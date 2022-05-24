StockNews.com Downgrades Workday (NYSE:WDAY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of WDAY opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.80. Workday has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

