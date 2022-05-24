StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) is Dean Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. StoneX Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.26% of StoneX Group worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.23. 37,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,731. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

