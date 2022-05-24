Storj Market Cap Reaches $224.48 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Storj has a market capitalization of $224.48 million and approximately $25.30 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 390,725,178 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

