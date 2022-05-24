Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Strong has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $1.92 million and $2.82 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $13.89 or 0.00047507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars.

