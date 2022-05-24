Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $6.01 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.07 million to $23.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

