Tachyon Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00057343 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

