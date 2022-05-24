Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after buying an additional 557,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after buying an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

TSM stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 91,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $461.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

