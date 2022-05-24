Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $187.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 89,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,510. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

