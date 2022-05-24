Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $3.19 Million in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 1.94% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period.

Shares of PICB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,570. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

