Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes $213,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $348,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,992. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

