TD Securities Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Haywood Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.44.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

TSE WELL opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$785.09 million and a PE ratio of -16.85. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.