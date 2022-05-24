TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.96. 13,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,955. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.58 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

