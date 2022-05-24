Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $20.17

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $19.04. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $910.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.