Teekay (NYSE:TK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Teekay has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $345.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the third quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

