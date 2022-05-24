Teekay (NYSE:TK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Teekay has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $345.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter.
About Teekay (Get Rating)
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.