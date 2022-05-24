TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,420,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,649,552.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,153 shares of company stock worth $784,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

