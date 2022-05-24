Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.03

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 80548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

TLTZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.6811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

