Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $70,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $46.74 on Tuesday, hitting $628.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,555,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,333,951. The stock has a market cap of $650.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $926.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $960.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $918.08.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

