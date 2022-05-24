Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.1% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 50,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

