Thames Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thames Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 49.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 103.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,248. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.