The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.72. 224,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

