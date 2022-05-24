The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 281,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 199,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,081. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.