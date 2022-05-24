The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 316,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

