The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 1,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,331. The company has a market cap of $868.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

RMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.