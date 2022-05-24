The Sandbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $314.59 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $314.59 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00398283 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00194918 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,664,778 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

