TheStreet Downgrades Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.54.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.