Tigress Financial Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $22.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.76.

F stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

