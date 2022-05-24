Tixl Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78,883.00 (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,813.32 or 0.29547372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00496729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

