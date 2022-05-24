Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.81. 19,504,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,130,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

